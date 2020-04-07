New Gears Tactics details announced

Share it:

Today, during Inside Xbox, The Coalition wanted to celebrate that Gears Tactics It has already completed its development and is gold, something that would not be strange if we consider that its release date is 28th of April, but we do take into account the development difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis. To do this, he has shared a number of points of interest for the next Gears franchise title, this time focusing on the genre of strategy.

Made for PC

Although it was recently announced that there will also be a later version for Xbox One, the teams of The Coalition and Splash Damage have worked hard to bring the best possible experience to PC users, both with dedicated mouse and keyboard control, as with a number of special enhancements to Intel's Xe-LP architecture. By the way, if you are thinking of buying a PC, you may want to wait a few days, as you will have a free copy of Gears Tactics with each unit of Intel Core i5 or higher.

Play as Gabriel 'Gabe' Díaz, Kait's father

Set 12 years before the Gears of War eventsPlayers will step into the shoes of Gabe Diaz as he rescues a squad on a journey of leadership, survival, and sacrifice. Gabe Díaz's last name could be familiar: Gabe is the father of Kait Díaz, protagonist of Gears 5.

Fight Ukkon: a monster that makes monsters

Players will battle an old foe that fans will recognize from the 2018 Rise of RAAM comic: Ukkon, a Locust geneticist who is responsible for the creation of the Locust army during Gears of War events. The evil genius responsible for the Brumak, Corpser, and some brand new enemies you will face in Gears Tactics.

Deep customization

With the deepest customization of any Gears game to datePlayers can equip different skins, including a leopard-print Lancer. Customizations apply to both weapons and armor and go even further with skill and class customizations for players to choose from. Everything in Gears Tactics can be earned through in-game experience and unlocking – there are no microtransactions or pay-to-win mechanics.

Classic Gears Executions

With the executions features of the Gears franchise returning in Gears Tactics, the closing movements Successful moves will allow you to add more action points to your turns and allow players to take even more actions to capitalize on their free moves during combat.

The achievements of the game have also been revealed, in case you want to anticipate.