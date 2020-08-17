New games of the week: from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Mortal Shell and Battletoads!

Share it:

A new videogame week begins, which brings with it an interesting selection of new releases, ready to land in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch catalogs.

The next seven days offer considerable variety in terms of videogame news. Among the new entries in the catalog we cannot fail to mention the expected one Microsoft Flight Simulator, ambitious production signed by the developers of Asobo. The colorful Battletoads is now in the pipeline, for challenges under the banner of mutant toads, while the souls-like is also preparing to debut Mortal Shell. Below, you can view all new releases of the week:

Monday 17 August

Cecconoid | Switch

Gangster Empire: Revenge | PC

100 Vacas | PC

Epic Battles of History | PC

Tuesday 18th August

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC

Manifold Garden | Xbox One

Even the Ocean | PS4

Death end king; Quest 2 | PC

Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One

Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC

Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC

My Universe-My Baby | Switch

Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC

Fishhead Blueprint | PC

Wednesday 19 August

She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Xbox One

Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One

Norman's Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch

Destropolis | PC

Pendelum | PC

Missing Time | PC, Mac

Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC

Flying Slime | PC

Thursday 20 August

Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ogre Tale | PC

Battletoads | Xbox One, PC

Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac

Retro Tanks | Switch

Phoenotopia | Switch

Bunny Adventure | Switch

Chinese Parents | Switch

Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch

Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch

Kwaidan – Azuma Manor Story | Switch

Ellipsis | Switch

Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC

Eternal Hope | PC

Half-Fly3 | PC

Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC

SuperNatural Duels | PC

Endless Escape | PC

Friday 21 August

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One

New Super Lucky's Tale | PS4, Xbox One

Party Panic | Xbox One

The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch

Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Switch

Paratopic | Switch

One Line Coloring | Switch

Indygo | Switch

4×4 Dirt Track | Switch

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch

The Dreamcatcher | PC

Alien Cat 7 | PC

Casus | PC

Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC

Shell Corp | PC

Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC

Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC

Saturday 22 August

Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch

Space Monster | PC

Sunday 23 August

Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC

