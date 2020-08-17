New games of the week: from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Mortal Shell and Battletoads!

A new videogame week begins, which brings with it an interesting selection of new releases, ready to land in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch catalogs.
The next seven days offer considerable variety in terms of videogame news. Among the new entries in the catalog we cannot fail to mention the expected one Microsoft Flight Simulator, ambitious production signed by the developers of Asobo. The colorful Battletoads is now in the pipeline, for challenges under the banner of mutant toads, while the souls-like is also preparing to debut Mortal Shell. Below, you can view all new releases of the week:
Monday 17 August
- Cecconoid | Switch
- Gangster Empire: Revenge | PC
- 100 Vacas | PC
- Epic Battles of History | PC
Tuesday 18th August
- Rogue Legacy 2 | PC
- Manifold Garden | Xbox One
- Even the Ocean | PS4
- Death end king; Quest 2 | PC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One
- Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC
- Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- My Universe-My Baby | Switch
- Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC
- Fishhead Blueprint | PC
Wednesday 19 August
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Xbox One
- Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One
- Norman's Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch
- Destropolis | PC
- Pendelum | PC
- Missing Time | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC
- Flying Slime | PC
Thursday 20 August
- Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ogre Tale | PC
- Battletoads | Xbox One, PC
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac
- Retro Tanks | Switch
- Phoenotopia | Switch
- Bunny Adventure | Switch
- Chinese Parents | Switch
- Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
- Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch
- Kwaidan – Azuma Manor Story | Switch
- Ellipsis | Switch
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC
- SuperNatural Duels | PC
- Endless Escape | PC
Friday 21 August
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One
- New Super Lucky's Tale | PS4, Xbox One
- Party Panic | Xbox One
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch
- Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Switch
- Paratopic | Switch
- One Line Coloring | Switch
- Indygo | Switch
- 4×4 Dirt Track | Switch
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch
- The Dreamcatcher | PC
- Alien Cat 7 | PC
- Casus | PC
- Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC
- Shell Corp | PC
- Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC
- Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC
Saturday 22 August
- Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch
- Space Monster | PC
Sunday 23 August
- Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC
