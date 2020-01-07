New games: Monster Hunter World Iceborne for PC and AO Tennis 2 are coming

The week that has just started offers a series of new releases for all the main platforms: after the Christmas break they return to appear on the market new AAA and AA games, waiting for the big productions arriving mid and end of the month.
Monday 6 January
- Ultimate Racing 2D | Switch
- Blackmoor 2 | Switch
- Invisible Fist | Switch
- Wienne | PC
- Araha: Curse Of Yieun Island | PC
- Chameleon | PC
- Dumb Fight | PC
- Hero Mini Maker | PC
Tuesday 7 January
- Cursed Caves | PC
- Chico | PC
- AVABEL Online | PC
Wednesday 8 January
- IN-VERT | Xbox One
- Regions of Ruin | Xbox One
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox One
- Animal Friends | Xbox One
- Refuge | PC
- Talshard | PC
Thursday 9 January
- AO Tennis 2 | PC
- Monster Hunter Iceborne | PC
- 140 | Switch
- Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle | Switch
- THOTH | Switch
- Pieces Of Me: Northbound | PC
- The White Door | PC, Mac
- Mythic Ocean | PC
- Nuclear Arms Race | PC
- Pinball Universe | PC
- Flirt Balls | PC, Mac
Friday 10 January
- Craftica | PC, Mac
- Aborigenus | Switch
- Technosphere | Switch
- Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters | Switch
- Orbitblazers | PC
- Coffee Break | PC
- The Blind Prophet | PC
- Dusk Warlocks | PC
Saturday 11 January
- Angry Food | PC
- ACCEL-X | PC
Among the most relevant news we point out the arrival of Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC (via Steam) and AO Tennis 2 on all platforms, both outputs are scheduled for Thursday 9 January. For the rest, we mention numerous indie titles such as Coffee Break, Nuclear Arms Race, Regions of Ruin and Blackmoor 2.
