New games: Monster Hunter World Iceborne for PC and AO Tennis 2 are coming

January 7, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
The week that has just started offers a series of new releases for all the main platforms: after the Christmas break they return to appear on the market new AAA and AA games, waiting for the big productions arriving mid and end of the month.

Monday 6 January

  • Ultimate Racing 2D | Switch
  • Blackmoor 2 | Switch
  • Invisible Fist | Switch
  • Wienne | PC
  • Araha: Curse Of Yieun Island | PC
  • Chameleon | PC
  • Dumb Fight | PC
  • Hero Mini Maker | PC

Tuesday 7 January

  • Cursed Caves | PC
  • Chico | PC
  • AVABEL Online | PC

Wednesday 8 January

  • IN-VERT | Xbox One
  • Regions of Ruin | Xbox One
  • Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox One
  • Animal Friends | Xbox One
  • Refuge | PC
  • Talshard | PC

Thursday 9 January

  • AO Tennis 2 | PC
  • Monster Hunter Iceborne | PC
  • 140 | Switch
  • Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle | Switch
  • THOTH | Switch
  • Pieces Of Me: Northbound | PC
  • The White Door | PC, Mac
  • Mythic Ocean | PC
  • Nuclear Arms Race | PC
  • Pinball Universe | PC
  • Flirt Balls | PC, Mac
Friday 10 January

  • Craftica | PC, Mac
  • Aborigenus | Switch
  • Technosphere | Switch
  • Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters | Switch
  • Orbitblazers | PC
  • Coffee Break | PC
  • The Blind Prophet | PC
  • Dusk Warlocks | PC

Saturday 11 January

  • Angry Food | PC
  • ACCEL-X | PC

Among the most relevant news we point out the arrival of Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC (via Steam) and AO Tennis 2 on all platforms, both outputs are scheduled for Thursday 9 January. For the rest, we mention numerous indie titles such as Coffee Break, Nuclear Arms Race, Regions of Ruin and Blackmoor 2.

