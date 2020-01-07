New games: Monster Hunter World Iceborne for PC and AO Tennis 2 are coming

Share it:

The week that has just started offers a series of new releases for all the main platforms: after the Christmas break they return to appear on the market new AAA and AA games, waiting for the big productions arriving mid and end of the month.

Monday 6 January

Ultimate Racing 2D | Switch

Blackmoor 2 | Switch

Invisible Fist | Switch

Wienne | PC

Araha: Curse Of Yieun Island | PC

Chameleon | PC

Dumb Fight | PC

Hero Mini Maker | PC

Tuesday 7 January

Cursed Caves | PC

Chico | PC

AVABEL Online | PC

Wednesday 8 January

IN-VERT | Xbox One

Regions of Ruin | Xbox One

Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox One

Animal Friends | Xbox One

Refuge | PC

Talshard | PC

Thursday 9 January

AO Tennis 2 | PC

Monster Hunter Iceborne | PC

140 | Switch

Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle | Switch

THOTH | Switch

Pieces Of Me: Northbound | PC

The White Door | PC, Mac

Mythic Ocean | PC

Nuclear Arms Race | PC

Pinball Universe | PC

Flirt Balls | PC, Mac

Friday 10 January

Craftica | PC, Mac

Aborigenus | Switch

Technosphere | Switch

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters | Switch

Orbitblazers | PC

Coffee Break | PC

The Blind Prophet | PC

Dusk Warlocks | PC

Saturday 11 January

Angry Food | PC

ACCEL-X | PC

Among the most relevant news we point out the arrival of Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC (via Steam) and AO Tennis 2 on all platforms, both outputs are scheduled for Thursday 9 January. For the rest, we mention numerous indie titles such as Coffee Break, Nuclear Arms Race, Regions of Ruin and Blackmoor 2.