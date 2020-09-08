New games: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning among the releases of the week

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning represents one of the most important releases of the week that has just begun together with the new WRC 8 and a series of AA and independent productions coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Monday 7 September
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Circuit Dude | Switch
- Tropicalia | PC
- The Girl of Glass A Summer Bird’s Tale The Journey Begins | PC
- Alice Sisters | PC
- Ants | PC, Mac
- Arc Wizards | PC
Tuesday 8th September
- AeternoBlade | PC
- AeternoBlade 2 | PC
- Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Renegades | PC, Mac
- OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Necromunda Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
- AVICII Inventor | Switch
- Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
- Meganoid | Switch
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- Chess Brain | PC, Mac
- Swords n Magic and Stuff | PC
- The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday 9 September
- Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Chickens Madness | Xbox One
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
- Injection π23 No Name, No Number | Xbox One
- The Rule of Lands Pioneers | PC
- Blazing Sails Pirate Battle Royale | PC
- Cloud Gardens | PC
- Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC
Thursday 10th September
- MO Astray | Switch
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bake n Switch | Switch
- Othercide | Switch
- Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamarin | PS4, PC
- Tin & Kuna | Switch
- Tomoyo After It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition | Switch
- Space Robinson | Switch
- The Snake King | Switch
- Deleveled | Switch
- Death and Taxes | Switch
- Adventures of Pip | Switch
- Redneck Ed Astro Monsters Show | PC
- Hungry Horace | PC
- As Far As The Eye | PC
- A Monster’s Expedition | PC
Friday 11th September
- Firework | Switch
- Doodle Derby | Switch
- WeakWood Throne | Switch
- Inertial Drift | Switch
- Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
- DARKAIR | Pc
- Inertial Drift | PC
- Our Past | PC, Mac
- KaveXplorer | PC
In addition to the two games mentioned, the list of new features includes Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York, AeternoBlade and AeternoBlade II for PC, the new expansion pack of The Sims 4 (Star Wars: Journey to Batuu) and RPG Maker MV. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.
Add Comment