New games: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning among the releases of the week

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning represents one of the most important releases of the week that has just begun together with the new WRC 8 and a series of AA and independent productions coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Monday 7 September

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Circuit Dude | Switch

Tropicalia | PC

The Girl of Glass A Summer Bird’s Tale The Journey Begins | PC

Alice Sisters | PC

Ants | PC, Mac

Arc Wizards | PC

Tuesday 8th September

AeternoBlade | PC

AeternoBlade 2 | PC

Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Star Renegades | PC, Mac

OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Necromunda Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch

AVICII Inventor | Switch

Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One

Meganoid | Switch

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC

Chess Brain | PC, Mac

Swords n Magic and Stuff | PC

The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday 9 September

Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Chickens Madness | Xbox One

CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One

Injection π23 No Name, No Number | Xbox One

The Rule of Lands Pioneers | PC

Blazing Sails Pirate Battle Royale | PC

Cloud Gardens | PC

Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC

Thursday 10th September

MO Astray | Switch

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bake n Switch | Switch

Othercide | Switch

Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Tamarin | PS4, PC

Tin & Kuna | Switch

Tomoyo After It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition | Switch

Space Robinson | Switch

The Snake King | Switch

Deleveled | Switch

Death and Taxes | Switch

Adventures of Pip | Switch

Redneck Ed Astro Monsters Show | PC

Hungry Horace | PC

As Far As The Eye | PC

A Monster’s Expedition | PC

Friday 11th September

Firework | Switch

Doodle Derby | Switch

WeakWood Throne | Switch

Inertial Drift | Switch

Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac

DARKAIR | Pc

Inertial Drift | PC

Our Past | PC, Mac

KaveXplorer | PC

In addition to the two games mentioned, the list of new features includes Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York, AeternoBlade and AeternoBlade II for PC, the new expansion pack of The Sims 4 (Star Wars: Journey to Batuu) and RPG Maker MV. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.