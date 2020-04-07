Entertainment

New games coming in April for Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One

April 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
The catalog of Xbox Game Pass It does not stop growing, at a much higher rate than the games that disappear from its offer. If a few weeks ago we received titles such as NBA 2K20, Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 or Ace Combat 7, new games have been announced to join the program in the coming days of April, something that will come in luxury in these times of closure and quarantine .

Xbox Game Pass for console

  • NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition – available now.
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – available now
  • Alvastia Chronicles – April 9
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – April 9

Xbox Game Pass for PC

  • Overcooked! 2 – already available
  • Football Manager 2020 – coming soon
  • Alvastia Chronicles – coming soon
  • Mistover – coming soon
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game – coming soon

At the moment we are still waiting for the dates for announced games to arrive at Game Pass, such as the Final Fantasy collection.

