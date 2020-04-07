New games coming in April for Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One

Share it:

The catalog of Xbox Game Pass It does not stop growing, at a much higher rate than the games that disappear from its offer. If a few weeks ago we received titles such as NBA 2K20, Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 or Ace Combat 7, new games have been announced to join the program in the coming days of April, something that will come in luxury in these times of closure and quarantine .

Xbox Game Pass for console

NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition – available now.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – available now

Alvastia Chronicles – April 9

Journey to the Savage Planet – April 9

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Overcooked! 2 – already available

Football Manager 2020 – coming soon

Alvastia Chronicles – coming soon

Mistover – coming soon

Stranger Things 3: The Game – coming soon

At the moment we are still waiting for the dates for announced games to arrive at Game Pass, such as the Final Fantasy collection.