New games: Captain Tsubasa, Wasteland 3 and Tell Me Why arrive

The last week of August looks like every year rather full of releasesafter a few weeks of pause the market now resumes its regular path waiting for the great news of the autumn season.

Among the new releases of the week of August 24 we point out Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, Project Cars 3, Wasteland 3 and Tell Me Why, just to name a few.

August 24

Operation Zeta | PC

Water Rain | PC

MaryPark St. | PC

Orbit of Death | PC

Flower Challenge | PC

August 25

Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC

Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4

Descenders | PS4

Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch

No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR

Gear.Club Unlimted 2 – Tracks Edition | Switch

Roll for the Galaxy | PC

BeatBeat | PC

Celluar Harvest | PC

Jessika | PC, Mac

Home Designer – Living Room | PC

Otti: House Keeper | PC

Over The Alps | Switch

August 26

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One

Sheepo | PC

Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac

Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac

Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch

Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch

August 27

Moon | Switch

Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC

Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC

Disease: Hidden Object | PC

Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch

Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One

Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC

I’m Russia | PC

Hero Hours Contract | PC

Flatland Vol. 2 | PC

Line Dots | PC, Mac

Control Ultimate Edition | PC

JMPR | Pc

Standstill | PC

Milky Strike | PC

Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch

Blast Brawl 2 | Switch

Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch

Deadly Days | Switch

Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch

Alphaset by POWGI | Switch

Serious Scramblers | Switch

Best Friend Forever | Switch

Struggling | Switch

August 28

Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC

Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shing! | PS4, PC

Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One

Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One

Dungeons of Edera | PC

Beholder’s Lair | PC

Girabox | PC

Throw It | PC

Death’s Hangover | Switch

Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch

Color Jumper | Switch

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition | Switch

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch

A Hero and A Garden | Switch

Madden NFL 21, Windbound, Immortal Realms Vampire Wars and are ready to hit the shelves (digital and physical) Jump Force Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.