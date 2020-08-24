New games: Captain Tsubasa, Wasteland 3 and Tell Me Why arrive

The last week of August looks like every year rather full of releasesafter a few weeks of pause the market now resumes its regular path waiting for the great news of the autumn season.
Among the new releases of the week of August 24 we point out Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, Project Cars 3, Wasteland 3 and Tell Me Why, just to name a few.
August 24
- Operation Zeta | PC
- Water Rain | PC
- MaryPark St. | PC
- Orbit of Death | PC
- Flower Challenge | PC
August 25
- Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC
- Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4
- Descenders | PS4
- Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch
- No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR
- Gear.Club Unlimted 2 – Tracks Edition | Switch
- Roll for the Galaxy | PC
- BeatBeat | PC
- Celluar Harvest | PC
- Jessika | PC, Mac
- Home Designer – Living Room | PC
- Otti: House Keeper | PC
- Over The Alps | Switch
August 26
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One
- Sheepo | PC
- Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac
- Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac
- Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Switch
- Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch
August 27
- Moon | Switch
- Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC
- Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Disease: Hidden Object | PC
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch
- Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One
- Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC
- I’m Russia | PC
- Hero Hours Contract | PC
- Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
- Line Dots | PC, Mac
- Control Ultimate Edition | PC
- JMPR | Pc
- Standstill | PC
- Milky Strike | PC
- Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch
- Blast Brawl 2 | Switch
- Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Deadly Days | Switch
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch
- Alphaset by POWGI | Switch
- Serious Scramblers | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Struggling | Switch
August 28
- Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC
- Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shing! | PS4, PC
- Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One
- Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One
- Dungeons of Edera | PC
- Beholder’s Lair | PC
- Girabox | PC
- Throw It | PC
- Death’s Hangover | Switch
- Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch
- Color Jumper | Switch
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch
- A Hero and A Garden | Switch
Madden NFL 21, Windbound, Immortal Realms Vampire Wars and are ready to hit the shelves (digital and physical) Jump Force Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.
