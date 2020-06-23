New Game + Expo: we comment the event live on Twitch tomorrow at 17:00

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the many media events that make up the dense agenda of summer events of the Summer Game Fest there is the New Game + Expo, a digital show that promises to reserve us many surprises between announcements and unpublished gameplay of dozens of games.

Starting from 17:00 of tomorrow, Tuesday 24 June, on the Twitch channel of Everyeye our editorial staff will comment on the World Premiere, unreleased gameplay footage and all the news coming from the digital show with the participation of different realities of the gaming industry.

The New Game + Expo will frame the announcements of companies such as NIS America, Koei Tecmo, Arc System Works (will there be any news on the DLC of Pass 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ?), SEGA, Atlus, Spike Chunsoft and many others.

If you have not already done so, we invite you to subscribe to the Everyeye Twitch channel and to follow all our future updates on the events of the Summer Game Fest who will accompany us until August, with hot comments and insights such as those for the Sony event that unveiled the PS5 design. By subscribing to our channel you can interact with the Everyeye editorial staff and with other viewers in chat; by activating the bell icon, you will also be able to receive notifications so as not to miss our streaming programming.