New Game + Expo announced with more than 40 SEGA, ATLUS games and more

Digital events continue to come as the weeks go by and there is no chance to resume face-to-face presentations due to the pandemic. The last one to be announced has been New Game + Expo, an event in which American and Japanese companies will meet to present more than 40 games.

A total of 14 distributors are going to present dozens of games on June 23 in a series of live broadcasts on Twitch, so that all players will be able to access this celebration.

“New Game + Expo is a coalition of distributors and developers teaming up for the first time, we hope fans have fun as we take a look at our combined catalogs for 2020 and beyond”

The presentation will be in line with other previously announced events such as Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20, Guerrilla Collective’s independent video game presentation, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, and even IGN’s Summer of Gaming.

Confirmed names to appear at the event are Acttil, AKSYS Games, Arc System Works America, GungHo America, Idea Factory International, Inti Creates, KOEI TECMO America, Nasume Inc., NIS America, Inc., PLAYISM, Sega of America, SNK Corporation, Spike Chunsoft, Inc. and WayForward.

At the moment there has been no talk about the games that will be presented and we will have to wait for the event itself to know them. Yes, it has been promised that the trailers displayed will be uploaded to YouTube shortly after.

Other events related to the world of video games have taken this same path and have gone into digital format. This is the case of the Game Developers Conference, which mutated into a virtual event for the summer to be held in August.

In the near future it seems that the only way to present video games will be through this type of online event.