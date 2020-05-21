Entertainment

New Game + Expo announced, a new digital event with Sega and other great companies

May 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A total of 14 publishers headed by SEGA. That is what the recently announced will offer us. New Game + Expo (NGPX). A new digital event that was born with the aim of making us feel a little less strange in the absence of an E3. In addition, the event already has a date.

We can enjoy it on June 23 at 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time). As you will see below, it is an initiative promoted by a group of 14 North American and Japanese publishers, among which not only SEGA but also Atlus, Koei Tecmo, WayForward or NIS America stand out.

Furthermore, as reported by Gamespot, the announcement promises information about 40 games, including new project announcements and live game demos. Next, we leave you with the complete list of companies that will be involved.

  • Acttil
  • AKSYS Games
  • Arc System Works America
  • GungHo America
  • Idea Factory International
  • Inti Creates
  • KOEI TECMO America
  • Natsume Inc.
  • NIS America, Inc.
  • PLAYISM
  • Sega of America
  • SNK Corporation
  • Spike Chunsoft, Inc.
  • WayForward

Finally, it has been announced that The New Game + Expo will air on Twitch. Later, the trailers and highlights will also be uploaded to the YouTube channel of the exhibition. Furthermore, according to Gamespot, NGPX organizer (Adam Johnson) could have hinted in a statement that the event could go back many years.

This is what he has commented on the matter: “New Game + Expo is a grassroots coalition of publishers and developers. Hosting together for the first time, we hope fans will have fun as we take a look at the next game mix for 2020 and beyond!”.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.