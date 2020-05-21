New Game + Expo announced, a new digital event with Sega and other great companies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A total of 14 publishers headed by SEGA. That is what the recently announced will offer us. New Game + Expo (NGPX). A new digital event that was born with the aim of making us feel a little less strange in the absence of an E3. In addition, the event already has a date.

We can enjoy it on June 23 at 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time). As you will see below, it is an initiative promoted by a group of 14 North American and Japanese publishers, among which not only SEGA but also Atlus, Koei Tecmo, WayForward or NIS America stand out.

Announcing New Game+ Expo (NGPX), an online showcase of video game publishers and developers from around the world. Watch exclusively at https://t.co/yetYJ0qo9g on June 23 at 8:00 AM PDT! More info @ https://t.co/xM8Qb1fE7t #newgameplusexpo #newgameexpo #ngpxgames #ngpxevent pic.twitter.com/CNBYeQMJhI — NewGamePlusExpo (@newgameplusexpo) May 20, 2020

Furthermore, as reported by Gamespot, the announcement promises information about 40 games, including new project announcements and live game demos. Next, we leave you with the complete list of companies that will be involved.

Acttil

AKSYS Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

KOEI TECMO America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

PLAYISM

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft, Inc.

WayForward

Finally, it has been announced that The New Game + Expo will air on Twitch. Later, the trailers and highlights will also be uploaded to the YouTube channel of the exhibition. Furthermore, according to Gamespot, NGPX organizer (Adam Johnson) could have hinted in a statement that the event could go back many years.

This is what he has commented on the matter: “New Game + Expo is a grassroots coalition of publishers and developers. Hosting together for the first time, we hope fans will have fun as we take a look at the next game mix for 2020 and beyond!”.