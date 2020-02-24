Entertainment

New Funko Pops are coming for the first historical Yu-Gi-Oh!

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For fans of Yu-Gi-Oh anime and manga! it took a long time before we could get our hands on the nice Funko Pop of the characters of the opera by Kazuki Takahashi. In 2018, the first line of figures dedicated to the series was presented, while only in 2019 a special figurine of the legendary Black Magician arrived.

But during the first two days of the Toy Fair in New York, which we remember will last until the day of February 25, many new collections of Funko Pop about the anime and manga world, like the new line of characters from My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super. Of course, there was also room for one of the most important brands in the trading card games market such as Yu-Gi-Oh !.

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, in fact, Funko has announced the arrival of via its official Twitter account Yugi, Joey, Maximillion, and the Red-Eyes Black Dragon in the normal version, while Exodia, Silfer the Dragon of Heaven and Obelisk the Tormentor they will have special versions about 15 cm high. The two, of the three, Beast Divinities will also be exclusive, Silfer will in fact be available exclusively in Hot Topic stores, while Obelisk in GameStop.

READ:  what is the Law of Surprise in the Netflix series

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.