New Funko Pops are coming for the first historical Yu-Gi-Oh!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For fans of Yu-Gi-Oh anime and manga! it took a long time before we could get our hands on the nice Funko Pop of the characters of the opera by Kazuki Takahashi. In 2018, the first line of figures dedicated to the series was presented, while only in 2019 a special figurine of the legendary Black Magician arrived.

But during the first two days of the Toy Fair in New York, which we remember will last until the day of February 25, many new collections of Funko Pop about the anime and manga world, like the new line of characters from My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super. Of course, there was also room for one of the most important brands in the trading card games market such as Yu-Gi-Oh !.

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, in fact, Funko has announced the arrival of via its official Twitter account Yugi, Joey, Maximillion, and the Red-Eyes Black Dragon in the normal version, while Exodia, Silfer the Dragon of Heaven and Obelisk the Tormentor they will have special versions about 15 cm high. The two, of the three, Beast Divinities will also be exclusive, Silfer will in fact be available exclusively in Hot Topic stores, while Obelisk in GameStop.