New Funko Pop coming in 2020 for My Hero Academia!

The success of My Hero Academia it seems unstoppable, both thanks to the amazing fourth season currently underway, and that soon will see the beginning of the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival, and Heroes Rising will also soon arrive in cinemas. A very promising year for Horikoshi's work, which will also have new Funko Pop!

There Funko has in fact communicated at the Toy Fair 2020 of New York the arrival of new collectible figures dedicated to both the Heroes and the Villains that appeared in the series. In addition to the most important characters, normal editions for Best Jeanist have also been announced, Deku in school clothes, Endeavor, Kurogiri, Ashido, Shigaraki, All For One, Todoroki, Toga and Overhaul, while ad A beautiful and special 25 cm statue will be dedicated to All Might.

A novelty that concerns all this new line of figures is the fact that they will glow in the darkmaking these small and deformed reproductions of one of the most successful manga of recent years even more epic. The individual pieces and the entire collection are already pre-orderable, and the release is scheduled for next July.

At the bottom you can find the official announcement of Funko on their Twitter account. Recall that My Hero Academia is currently in episode 18 of the fourth season and preparation for the important Cultural Festival will continue in the next.