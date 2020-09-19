New free games to download: There are also Watch Dogs 2 and Sea of ​​Thieves

Also this weekend they are available new free games to downloadon all major platforms: without bringing into play Games with Gold, PlayStation Plus, PS Now and Game Pass, there is no shortage of very welcome surprises.

Let’s start by mentioning the first episode of Life is Strange 2 for free, the incipit of the Dontnod series can be now downloaded for free while the subsequent episodes remain for a fee and must therefore be purchased individually or in bundles.

Epic Games Store instead gives away three PC games: Stick it to the Man !, Football Manager 2020 and Watch Dogs 2, as usual once redeemed they will remain yours forever and you can use them without time or content limitations of any kind. You have until 17:00 (Italian time) on September 24 to add the three titles to your library.

Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers can instead play for free Hunt Showdown, Warhammer Chaosbane, e Sea of Thieves until 20 September. In this case the games will not remain your property and after the date indicated you will need to purchase them to continue having fun. Finally on PS4 it is possible to try the Alpha version of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, available until 19:00 (Italian time) on Sunday 20 September with access to Domain mode and 6v6.