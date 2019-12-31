 New filtered image of the set of The Batman and the Bat-suit could be inspired by Lee Bermejo's designs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The preproduction of "The Batman" as we know it is currently underway, in order to start the main photography in a matter of a few weeks. Little by little we know more about this set preparation and the work that second filming unit is doing in England. A new filtered image of the set offers us new movie clues, linking with the information that was said days ago about the set.

This image reveals what appears to be a great cathedral in Cardington, most likely for (SPOILER: select the text to see it) a funeral. Recall that previous information revealed that the film was looking for extras for a great funeral scene in the film, and this image supports that rumor. Logic invites us to think that it may be the funeral for Thomas and Martha Wayne (FIN SPOILER), but some insiders They suggest that it would not be the case because the film would seek not to explore paths that have already been trodden in the past, and that theme has already been seen in many films in recent years.

In the image we can also see some airships, which as we know are a hallmark of Gotham, specifically used in Batman: The Animated Series ”, which is said to be one of the materials that would be serving as inspiration for the film.

Along with this, the former Variety reporter, Kris Tapley, posted information on Twitter, which did not take long to erase, about what he had heard that he costume that actor Robert Pattinson will wear as Batman will be inspired by Lee Bermejo's designs. We do not know if by chance or not, but last September, Bermejo himself shared in a story of his Instagram a fan-art in which we saw Pattinson wearing a Batman suit that was similar to what the character had in the comic "Batman: Noel", cartoon that Bermejo wrote and drew.

Other: This a picture from Lee Bermejo’s Instagram story from back in September of fan art of Pattison in a batsuit resembling his style. The rumor is that the new suit will take inspiration from Lee Bermejo’s design.