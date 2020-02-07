New Far Cry and Assassin's Creed coming soon, but no Splinter Cell: Jason Schreier speaks

Share it:

On the occasion of a recent financial meeting, Yves Guillemot, CEO of the software house, presented Ubisoft's recent financial results for the fiscal year that is about to end.

During the same appointment, however, the manager also offered investors some advances on the future activity of the development teams. In particular, Guillemot has referred to five triple games A Ubisoft ready to make their debut on the gaming market over the next fiscal year, which, we remind you, will begin on April 1, 2020 and will end on March 31, 2021.

You have recently expressed your opinion on the possible identity of these productions Jason Schreier, known editor of Kotaku. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the videogame journalist commented the news directly from the pages of his official Twitter account, with these words: "Those who keep hope for Splinter Cell will once again be disappointed. I'm sorry! (These are Assassin's Creed and Far Cry)".

If what Schreier reports proves correct, the next fiscal year could see a possible arrival on the market Fra Cry 6, in addition to a new adventure of the Assassin sect, perhaps the much rumored one Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. To be sure of this, we can not help but wait for any announcements to that effect from Ubisoft.