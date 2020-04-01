New episodes of Rick and Morty premiere in May

Share it:

The return of Rick and Morty It is official now that Adult Swim has announced that the five remaining episodes of the fourth season will premiere from May 3. The announcement has been made with this new trailer.

The fourth season of the series started in November 2019 and stopped in mid-December. Since then, viewers have been waiting for the animation series to resume, which continues to cause a sensation with the passage of the episodes.

Although we only have five more episodes in the near future, in 2018 the creation of Justin Roiland was renewed and they give Harmon for 70 more episodes that will arrive over the next few years with less prolonged waits than we have had to suffer between the existing seasons.

The announcement of the return of Rick and Morty comes shortly after the release of Solar Opposites, Justin Roiland's new animation series for Hulu that has only been confirmed for the United States so far and will also be released in May.

This new series bears many similarities to Rock and Morty starring a family of aliens who wants to fit in with Earth, a planet infested with humans. Both animation and humor are quite similar to what was seen in the great success of Roiland and Harmon for Adult Swim.

In our country, distributors such as TNT and HBO have so far been in charge of bringing us the episodes of Rick and Morty, so we wait for them to pronounce soon on the release date of the five new episodes in our language.