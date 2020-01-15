New ending for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a threatening character returns

Share it:

There are so many stories still not explored in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In fact, Studio Pierrot focused for several years not on the transposition of the paper material produced by Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto but on the creation of unpublished narrative arches. So many mysteries remained unsolved.

Announced for the arrival of the events of the manga, an unpublished ending for Boruto was also introduced: Naruto Next Generations which, however, according to many, acts as a spoiler for future events. In one of the many images that flow in the video of the closing theme, an old antagonist is seen who had placed a particular seal on Boruto: Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

The enemy that appeared at the dawn of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seemed of great importance but during the filler episodes it is lacked a deepening on the character. At the bottom a user took the frame in question and compared it to a manga scene, showing the parallel.

Consider the other animations produced for the ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the anime will go on to adapt the manga, finally starting to untie some knots and show new individuals who will have a big weight in the future plot. The first of the narrative arcs of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that will be adapted in an animated version will be the arch of Banditi Mujina, of which the first episodes already have a title.