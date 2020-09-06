New emotes and Subtembre: all the news of the Everyeye Twitch channel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many have arrived on the Everyeye Twitch channel new emotes with which you can interact with us and with the community during our direct.

The artist is working on the new emote set Fabio Di Corleto, which allowed us to publish six new images in the last few hours, to which others will be added soon. Among the new emotes we find the good Fossa in position from “Here we are“, Marco Mottura in a demonic version, Cyber Todd, Alessandro Bruni with Yoda’s hat, Giuseppe Arace about to transform into Super Saiyan and the mythical bomb, a quote from the bloopers of E3 2017.

In case you are interested in the emotes in question, we remind you that they can be used by all users subscribed to the channel. In this regard, for the entire month of September the Subtembre will be active on Twitch, a special promotion that allows you to subscribe to channels with a minimum discount of 20% (1 month for € 3.99) to a maximum of 30% (6 months for € 20.96). As usual, all Twitch Prime subscribers can sub without additional costs simply by connecting their Twitch account to the Amazon one and then clicking on the Subscribe button from the browser.

We remind you that all the sub of the Everyeye Twitch channel can become part of the exclusive Telegram channel, where it is possible to interact with the editorial staff and with other members of the community.