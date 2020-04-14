New details on Ghost of Tsushima NPCs, map, and more

Share it:

The expected Ghost of Tsushima Sucker Punch exclusively for PS4 is still dated June 26 and is lavished with new information published in the official PlayStation magazine in the UK.

Among the details revealed in a recent preview you can find new information about navigating the open world of the game and relationships with the different NPCs of the game.

In the game map we will not have any type of reference about where we are or what the area we want to go to is called. It will be necessary for us to learn the geography of the stage to guide us since there will be no prominent places to mark on a map. Nor will we be marked where our next main objective is or where to carry out the secondary mission on duty. Everything will depend on our skills for orientation and exploration.

There are also details about the Ghost of Tsushima, whose real name is Jin Sakai, trained as a samurai but also skilled in the use of ninja skills, an art that he learns to deal with the invasion of the Mongols. This is why we can fight like a samurai and at the same time infiltrate like a ninja.

The decisions of the players are going to influence considerably how other characters see us and who in principle presents himself as allies can end up becoming enemies. In fact, the relationship with Shimura, Sakai's uncle, will worsen the more we use the ninja skills, as it is something he does not approve of.

Makoto, the expert archer we met in the first gameplay of the game, can also turn against us if we perform many actions with which she disagrees. Therefore the story seems quite replayable in relation to relationships with relevant characters.