new details on Carole Baskin and her missing husband in a TV special

As Joe Exotic launches his line of underwear, the television investigations related to Carole Baskin’s husband, whose suspicious disappearance was also featured in Tiger King.

The event was a key part of the Netflix series, and is now joining 48 Hours, a CBS program that deals precisely with unresolved crimes and investigative mysteries.

Don Lewis passed away in 1997, leaving Carole Baskin several landholdings and a considerable sum of money, and to shed some light on the story the special (which will air on September 9 and will be titled The Tiger King Mysterday) will see the contribution of Trish Farr-Payne, the ex-wife of Kenny Farr, Lewis’s handyman helper. Apparently the ex-husband may have something to do with the disappearance of her boss.

At the time, Kenny Farr had come home and told his wife: “Don is gone and I don’t want to talk about it“The transmission will also investigate the question concerning Lewis’ will and the suspicion that it could be a fake created on purpose.

In the meantime, a new NBC series about Carole Baskin is in production which aims to replicate the success of the Netflix documentary, also thanks to the contribution of the Shameless writer.