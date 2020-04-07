New details of 'The Umbrella Academy 2' and its music

Share it:

Although it has no specific release date, the second season of 'The Umbrella Academy' is expected to land in Netflix at the end of 2020. It is true that the premiere times are now relative, because until the situation allows it, the team will not be able to resume post production this fun series whose episodes were recorded at the end of 2019. The positive is that this second season is practically over, which allows us to learn new details while we wait for its arrival.

The last to give new clues about what he has prepared Steve Blackman in the new installment has been the composer Jeff Russo, in charge of the background music for 'The Umbrella Academy'. Speaking to ComicBook.com Russo has advanced that "there is definitely a great change, that's for sure"and that we will also have"some new characters that we'll have fun with. " He has been talking about the melodies he has prepared for this new season, where he has commented that:

"Dthere is definitely a great change but trWe try not to change too much the focus of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really cool songs in the first season. We will use many cool songs also in the second. We use music in a very significant way to support the emotional arcs of the characters in season 1. We will do it in season 2 as well. We use stage music in a very meaningful way to support emotional arches of all our characters in season 1. We will do it again in season 2. There are some new characters that we will have fun with. It's always fun to come up with new themed ideas for new characters and how to highlight them. So there are many new things and also much the same. But it is definitely an exciting journey"

The big change? We will have to wait a little longer to find out what it is. However, about these new characters it has been confirmed that we will meet a new family, where one will have superpowers just like the Hargreeves brothers. Her name will be Lila (Ritu Arya), and the description says that a "chameleon with a twisted sense of humor that can be as bright or crazy as the mission requires." Yusuf Gatewood He will bring to life his father, a character named Raymond, "a born leader and devoted husband" who possesses "the intelligence, seriousness, and confidence to never have to prove it to anyone." Y Marin Ireland It will be Sissy, "a fearless and senseless mother from Texas" who married "for all the wrong reasons."

We will continue to report.