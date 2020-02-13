New details of the sequel to Tomb Raider with Alicia Vikander

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is expected that the sequel to tomb Raider (2018) premieres on March 21, 2021, in just over a year. And now, new details of the film arrive, which will once again star Alicia Vikander. To start, remembering that filming will begin in April. What is the main novelty then? Apparently, some rumors of the past were true and that his story will be based on the last two Square Enix video games.

Thus, and according to information published exclusively by the Geek Vibes Nation media, like the first film was based on 2013 Tomb Raider, with mixed Rise of the Tomb Raider parts, the sequel will be based on both Rise as in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

On the other hand, from the same medium they assure that soon there will be more news of the casting. From here, the rest of the elements were already part of the equation in the past. For example, the fact that this sequel will feature a lot more of paranormal phenomena. Although no more concrete details have been given.

In any case, we can imagine where the shots will go, considering that the last Shadow of the Tomb Raider proposed an environment where the central axis was the theme of the Mayan apocalypse. And, on the other hand, the adventure took Lara Croft through countries like Mexico or Peru.

In addition, we know that filming will take place in countries such as England, South Africa, Finland and Beijin, the first being the main enclave. On the other hand, the film's budget is expected to be quite low compared to what was previously seen in the saga. Probably, they hope to repeat the same success at the box office as with the previous one, but without the need to spend almost 100 million dollars before.

Source: Geek Vibes Nation