New details of Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team for Nintendo Switch

Just one month left before it reaches the market Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team, a new title of the beloved franchise that will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch. And to celebrate, The Pokémon Company International has shared new details of the adventure. In addition, it has also reminded us that Pokémon HOME is now available on both the Nintendo console and mobile devices.

As for the first, the game will arrive on March 6, 2020 and will involve the renewal of the image of Pokémon Mysterious World: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mysterious World: Blue Rescue Team, which originally arrived in Europe in 2006.

As The Pokémon Company International has revealed, the game takes place in a world inhabited only by Pokémon, and players will begin their adventure by taking a personality test. Then, they will wake up in the skin of a Pokémon, either the one assasaplanded to them taking into account their answers in the test, or the one they have chosen themselves. During their adventures, they will meet a lot of Pokémon that will join their rescue team in order to help others in distress within one of the mysterious territories.

And the most curious of all will be that the territories change completely every time you enter them. In any case, players can go on an adventure with a team of up to three Pokémon. They may also have several teams. On the other hand, the Pokémon that join the team of the protagonist will stay in the camps. In addition, the player can decide which Pokémon will be the leader of his team.

As for the fighting, and as in the main series, the Pokémon in this game can learn up to four moves with which they can then attack their opponents. And watch out because players will meet more than 400 species throughout the game.

Finally, keep in mind that the trial version of Pokémon Mysterious World: DX rescue team can now be downloaded for free from Nintendo eShop. In it, players can enjoy the beginning of the story and then transfer that save data to the full version.