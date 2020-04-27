 New details for Avengers: Infinity War: Iron Strange, Smart Hulk and more

Share it:

The writers of Avengers: Infinity War They starred last night in the event on Twitter to comment on new details of the film. More than new it would almost be more like remembering some of the details they gave us in the past, because like the Russo brothers, the writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have talked a lot in the past about that movie and its continuation, Avengers: Endgame.

One of the biggest revelations without a doubt is the behind-the-scenes image of Doctor Strange in Iron Man armor. In the past we were able to see Robert Downey Jr. wearing the Doctor Strange cape, and various concept arts of this idea in which Tony Stark would give Stephen his armor when he is being tortured by Ebony Maw. Kevin Smith confirmed that scene had been shot, but we had not yet been able to see Strange in the armor, until now.

The writers of Avengers: Infinity War share the first behind-the-scenes image of Doctor Strange clad in Iron Man armor 😮 We had been able to see this deleted scene in conceptual arts but not with the finished post-production pic.twitter.com/4eFLLR9t98 – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) April 27, 2020

And now, yes, we will highlight its main revelations:

One of the battles that they tell us has happened, but we did not see, is the Thanos destruction of the Nova Corps to get hold of one of the Infinity Stones, the Power Stone. Markus revealed that the team behind the film wrote "many drafts" of the attack, but none of them ended up reaching the final cut of the film

We write a lot of drafts, ”says Markus. A complete attack on the Nova Corps, but in the end, it was a blow that you could fully understand without seeing it.

After taking that Stone, Thanos already detached himself from his armor because he considered it to be in a superior no.

Regarding the order in which Thanos was going to get hold of the different Stones, they comment that evidently this was marked by what was required to get hold of each one.

All we knew at first was that those involving the sacrifice of heroes must be the last.

The other day we were discussing James Gunn's revelation that some of the Guardians characters were going to have a simple cameo in Avengers: Infinity War. From what is discussed now, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel studios, did not impose any restrictions on the time that the Guardians should be onscreen. As a curiosity, they have also said that it was Kevin Feige who communicated to James Gunn that Gamora was going to die, it was not directly the Russo. They have also repeated that he was consulted during that process, as they have said several times in the past.

He was always in a process of change, as far as we know. Kevin Feige never gave us specific time limits or anything, ”says McFeely.

They also reveal that during a moment of the development of ‘Infinity War’, the Capi was not going to appear until the third act , well into the battle at the end. This was quickly dismissed once the filmmakers realized that fans wanted him back sooner.

The battle sequence that we see at the beginning, in which they are hunting Wanda Maximoff and Vision, initially presented it as a confrontation against "a swarm of Outriders", instead of against Next Midnight and Corvus Glaive as it ended up staying in the movie.

This entire sequence took place in Paris, where they were to be attacked by a swarm of Outriders. Things change.

A topic that is addressed again, and that we already know, is the subject of "Fake" Infinity Gauntlet. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, his post-credit scene, shows Thanos stealing the Gauntlet from Odin's vault. Then, "Thor: Ragnarok", He already confirmed that some of the things that Odin had were simple replicas. In ‘Infinity War’ We also discovered that Thanos went to the blacksmith Eitri in Nidavellir to make him the Gauntlet. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reconfirm that there was forged replicas based on the intergalactic legend of an object existing that could wield in six Infinity Stones, and therefore those copies that were were simply a collector's item.

I think there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify stones. Hence the fake in Odin's vault, and Thanos wearing this modern "practice gauntlet." When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri.

Despite the bond we saw between Natasha and Bruce Banner in ‘The Age of Ultron’, in ‘Infinity War’ There was not such a strong reunion between the two characters. In fact, it was almost a simple exchange of greetings. However, they did get to plant more material between these characters, but it was too far from Infinity battle, which is the main theme of the film.

He wrote it. It was rolled. It was cut off. Like everything that was not in the plot of the stones.

One of the criticisms towards Avengers: Endgame It is the radical leap from a brute Hulk, more beast, to Professor Hulk, more controlled and intelligent, without any kind of transition, nor to tell how Banner reached that balance between both personalities. We also have the absence of the Hulk in the battle in Wakanda at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. However, they did raise the Hulk to appear in that battle, suddenly appearing when Bruce Banner is in the Hulkbuster fighting Cull Obsidian. The original plan also there to show the birth of this Professor Hulk.

The writers recognize that the presence of Red Skull, or that version of the villain, one of the great reasons why they agreed to returnLet's remember, they already used it in "Captain America: The First Avenger", the first UCM film they wrote. They assure that they did everything possible to fit it into the film, and in fact there was not a single script in which Red Skull did not appear.

Bringing him back was the reason I agreed to make this movie, ”says Markus. Well, that and all the other reasons. But getting the chance to bring back the villain from our first Marvel movie and use him in the ending was too satisfying not to. He was brought to the end of the universe by the Tesseract in 1943. He has been waiting for you ever since …

With respect to heartbreaking moment of Peter Parker's death explain why these losses are so horrible:

Yes. Because we all love these characters. That is why these movies work. It's one of the reasons why they are, you know, cinema.

One of the characteristics of Avengers: Infinity War is that after the snap of Thanos' fingers, the six original Avengers stayed alive , dying the latest additions to the UCM. Evidently, all this was sought , because the decision was that Avengers: Endgame focus on the "original band".

In the end, they didn't want to end the movie simply with a blank flash after Thanos' click, and leave it there, they wanted let's look at the consequences of Thanos' acts, which he won.

Actually, we always wanted to show the truth of what happened, not a cliff. Thanos won.

Cake to celebrate the end:

