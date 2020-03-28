New details emerge about Michael Biehn's role in The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few days ago, we learned that Michael Biehn, mainly known for playing Kyle Reese in the movie Terminator by James Cameron, will be part of the cast of actors of the second season of The Mandalorian. Biehn will join other well-known faces, such as Rosario Dawson, who will give life to the well-known Ahsoka Tano in this new season of the series.

Today, the portal dedicated to the Making Star Wars saga, brings us new details about the character that Biehn will play. According to reports, the actor will play a bounty hunter from Mando's past who has clothing inspired by his character from Tombstone, Johhny Ringo. It is also detailed that his character will have nods to previous Biehn roles, such as Terminator, Alien or Navy Seals. Dave Filoni would be in charge of directing the episode in which we will see the actor, according to the media.

Filming for the second season of The Mandalorian ended before the crisis broke out. COVID-19. This fact has affected all the productions that were in progress and has caused the delay in numerous release dates, not to mention the tremendous blow that has dealt to the entertainment industry.

Ashley EcksteinThe voice actress who routinely puts her voice on Ahsoka Tano's character in the Star Wars universe has recently spoken about the role of Rosario Dawson in the second season of The Mandalorian. The actress claimed not to know anything about the decisions made regarding her character and thanked the fans for their support.

Another of the familiar faces that we will see again in this new season of The Mandalorian is Bill Burr. The actor will play the villain Mayfield, whom we already met in the sixth episode of the series titled The Prisoner.