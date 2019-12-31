Entertainment

New details about Robert Pattinson's suit appear in The Batman

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
New information seems to have come to light in regard to the suit that Robert Pattinson will wear starring The batman Matt Reeves, but for now they are just clues that we should use with caution.

The journalist Kris Tapley de Variety said on Twitter that the desasapland of the suit will be inspired by Lee Bermejo's comic books, shortly after declaring this, he erased the message, increasing suspicions about what he knows or fails to know.

If we talk about Lee Bermejo there are two desasaplands that we can take into account. On the one hand is Batman Dammed, unlikely because of the tone of that series, being more likely to be inspired by this new work in Batman Noel.

In Reddit they echoed an old Instagram story by Lee Bermejo in which someone imagined Pattinson in a suit inspired by his work in DC Comics. The artist did not comment on it, but it is believed that sharing it implied that there will be some inspiration in the film.

Source.

