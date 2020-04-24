 New dates for Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and A new universe 2

Share it:

Important changes in the release schedule of the upcoming Marvel moviesboth of Marvel studios like Sony pictures, with four films that add new dates, mostly delays.

First, finally Sony Pictures moves tab and delays the premiere of Spider-man 3, still untitled, until November 5, 2021, previously set for July of that same year.

This November day was occupied by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" but it is that this one moves its premiere to the March 25, 2022. There was a gap there, because it only has a month before the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, with premiere set for February 18, 2022. To distance the thing a little more, the premiere of this Thor 4 has been brought forward and will arrive on February 11. To highlight that this change of dates reverses the order, now Thor 4 would be released before Doctor Strange 2.

On a different front, despite the fact that the world of animation is not being particularly affected by the pandemic, since remote work can be carried out, Sony delays the premiere of the sequel to "Spider-Man: A New Universe" / "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" until the October 7, 2022, previously marked for April 8, 2022.

Thor 4: February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange 2: March 25, 2022

Spider-Man: A New Universe 2: October 7, 2022 Previous dates Spider-Man 3: July 16, 2021

Thor 4: February 18, 2022)

Doctor Strange 2: Nov. 5, 21

Spider-Man: A New Universe 2: April 8, 2022

All this raises the chance we have five Marvel Studios releases in 2022, since the date of March has been taken out of the sleeve, and also on October 7 they had it reserved for a premiere that they have not yet revealed.

After this, the Marvel Studios calendar for 2022 remains such that:

Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

Black Panther II (May 6, 2022)

Captain Marvel 2 (July 8, 2022)

October 7, 2022

