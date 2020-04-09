New dates and cancellations at Telmex Auditorium

Share it:

Guadalajara Jalisco.- The management of the Telmex Auditorium (in Guadalajara) announced the new dates of some shows that had to be suspended before the Covid-19 health contingency. The tickets purchased for these events will be valid in the new schedule.

The shows that were canceled due to the artists' agendas were also announced, whose reimbursement (for those who already had their tickets) will be through the same route that they were purchased, as well as those artistic numbers that are about to be rethought.



New dates

Chuy Lizárraga: May 15.

Untouchable: July 9.

IL Divo: August 13.

Paulo Londra: September 6.

OV7: September 18.

Diego "El Cigala": October 15.

Wizard of Oz: October 22.

G-Men: November 14.

Karol G: November 25.

To reschedule

José Luis Perales.

MGMT.

Camila Cabello.

Conversation of filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón.

Canceled shows