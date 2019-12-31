New Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 collectibles announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On April 16, 2020, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia will arrive one of the most anticipated games of the moment: Cyberpunk 2077. And the CD Projekt RED game will be accompanied by a lot of official merchandising. Something that will also happen with the already released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In fact, the Sideshow brand has announced new collectibles for both games by 2020.

In addition, the announcement is creating many expectations, since Sideshow has already worked on figures, statues and other products of The Witcher series in the past, always with highly demanded products. And, indeed, it will be the first time they work with the Cyberpunk 2077 brand.

We do not have release dates, but we do know that they are already working on those products and that they will arrive throughout 2020. Probably with a launch very close to that of the videogame itself. Below you can see the message they have left on their official Twitter account.

This is what they comment in the message: "As part of Sideshow's 12 days, we are delighted to announce the development of new collectibles based on two incredibly popular RPG video game licenses of CD Projekt Red. Through this new licensing association, fans will be able to bring new statues home of Sideshow, artistic prints and more celebrating the epic game worlds of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 series. ".

In any case, while we wait for new news, Sideshow has made available to users a web page related to Cyberpunk 2077 and these upcoming projects. Presumably, the place where they will show the material for the first time.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter / Sideshow