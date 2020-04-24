 New curiosities of James Gunn about Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2

Share it:

Last night the Watch party from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2", in which the director participated again James Gunn. The filmmaker was discussing different moments of the film, and they hoped that it would reveal something of what is to come for the third film, as he did last week with the Watch party from "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Unfortunately on this occasion the director remained very cautious, and in fact said absolutely nothing of that vol. 3, just commenting curiosities, feelings and ideas that I wanted to convey with some scenes from this second film. Still, very interesting details for the most fans of that second movie.

We summarize below the main headlines and ideas that James Gunn commented on Twitter:

Opening scene

He confirms, as we have known for a long time, that this dance that Baby Groot marks is really him dancing.

The creature the guardians fight is a abilisk, and jokingly says, "I'm not sure he just doesn't want to play (and eat some nuclear material) and these maniacs are attacking him."

The creatures Baby Groot fights against are orloni, and describes them as the cockroaches / rats of the galaxy and they have proliferated everywhere.

Nebula and Gamora

The relationship between Nebula and Gamora that he wanted to tell was that of two sisters , which as he says is something that we are not used to seeing in great adventure movies, and also humanize Nebula , who was basically a villain in the first movie.

, which as he says is something that we are not used to seeing in great adventure movies, and also , who was basically a villain in the first movie. It further explains that Nebula and Gamora were going to have a simple cameo in "Avengers 3" that is, in Infinity War, but when he was writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2", began to change things.

that is, in Infinity War, but when he was writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2", began to change things. The scene of the fight between the two takes place on the planet Ego is inspired by the movie "With death on his heels". It is not something that takes us by surprise because there are many similarities.

He is thrilled by the moment when Nebula hugs Gamora with just one hand, which she reveals is something Karen Gillan came up with during rehearsals for the scene and they decided to leave it at the end for the movie.

He has repeated that he knew that Gamora was going to die in Avengers: Infinity WarHe was also part of that decision.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">I mean</span>

Ego

As a funny anecdote, it reveals that Kurt Russell was constantly calling Peter "Star Wars" instead of "Star Lord" in the scene where their respective characters meet for the first time.

in the scene where their respective characters meet for the first time. Confirm that the idea of Peter's mother's tumor caused by Ego was fixed from the start Well, for that very reason Meredith tells Peter that "his father is an angel of light."

Well, for that very reason Meredith tells Peter that "his father is an angel of light." He explains that he wanted Ego to manipulate Quill's ego through his love of pop culture.

The scene where we see the skulls of the other children of Ego has TONS of references , according to Gunn.

, according to Gunn. Ego really yearns not to be alone and Quill is the first person he knows and believes he could be his equal and could help calm loneliness but misjudges him because he believes Quill will sacrifice his friends and his love just like Ego did yours.

Other details

The movie Flash Gordon 1980s was a major influence on the production design of the film.

About the Ravagers, he says that Yondu's paper was written with Michael Rooker in mind, that Kraglin was written for his brother Sean Gunn, and that most Ravagers are his friends, for whom he wrote the papers. He also claims that the scenes of these were the most fun to shoot thanks to the actors themselves who were very involved.

He claims that he loves everything that Pom Klementieff does in the film, and that he was "born" to play Mantis, and he can't imagine anyone else on paper.

I wanted the second film to be autobiographical and show the inner battle against the characters' own egos Because he thinks that after the success of the first film, "many of us struggle with our egos in one way or another."

Because he thinks that after the success of the first film, "many of us struggle with our egos in one way or another." On the execution of the Ravagers, he comments that he had no problem with Marvel in that regard. He also adds that it has been the easiest movie in terms of dealing with studios because they gave much freedom , and that the points made to him were always welcome.

because they gave , and that the points made to him were always welcome. Play the mystery once again with the theme of numbers seen as coordinates of different planets throughout the movie. In the first film, messages with numbers that could be translated in different phases were hidden.

Movie's ending

The idea that the pump had more than one button – which gives rise to that moment of humor with Baby Groot – is because Rocket wanted to give the pump various uses, including being able to use it as a weapon against someone who did not like it Rocket.

As a curiosity, at that time 'Mary Poppins' Yondu's original version says "I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!" ("I am Mary Poppins, gentlemen!") but he was about to say "I’m Mary Poppins, motherfuckers!" ("I'm Mary Poppins, you *** sh * t!").

When Rocket says "Today I can only afford to lose a friend", is talking about Yondu, because he knows that he is going to save Quill

James Gunn considers the moment Peter begins to listen to Baby Groot the moment Peter becomes a father for the first time because the entire movie had passed from Baby Groot.

Groot was attacking Drax the entire movie but in the end he decides to go with him because he really is his favorite.

The final shot of Rocket looking at the star that is formed at the time of the fireworks, wanted to mean that Rocket begins to consider the possibility of God and that there is something beyond the first time in his life, and that life is something much bigger than he thought.

The song of the credits, "Inferno", was written by James Gunn and Tyler Bates. David Hasselhoff sang the song and James also sang in the background.