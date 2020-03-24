 New costumes for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order arrive this Wednesday

Share it:

This March 25 is coming a new update for the video game "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" Nintendo Switch and throughout this weekend, Nintendo has been advancing that in that update we will receive several free costumes for characters.

The update is really to offer the new DLC "Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom", which launches on the 26th, but a day before, as we say, new alternative aspects will arrive for the characters, about twenty. Among those costumes we can see the Guardians of the Galaxy (Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Gamora) with the aspects that look in the history of the comics "Annihilation Conquest". In Drax's case, they have chosen better to offer their side of the story Thanos Imperative. Likewise, Thanos will also receive a new look, based on the one seen in "Annihilation".

These will not be the only characters that will add aspects, since we will also have the Ronin aspect for Hawkeye, Yelena Belova for Black Widow, the classic of the Wasp, or that of Gámbito based on Age of Apocalypse, among others.