New characters in Castlevania 3. Saint Germain was the most popular with fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Castlevania's third season turned out to be more intriguing than expected. And not only for the plot itself, but above all for what was built around it. Like the many Easter Eggs found or even the introduction of many new characters, some of whom have been able to earn a special place in the hearts of fans.

Among the new ones, surely there is one that most of all has been able to make people love and if you haven't understood it yet, we are talking about Saint Germain, the enigmatic traveler who joins the duo Trevor – Sypha, on the hunt for demons.

As we said, it appears for the first time in this third season, and meets the warriors mentioned above in a village where worshipers of Dracula they call for their return among a multitude of demons. Germain is there as he shrewdly infiltrated the ranks of the sect to find information, once inside, however, he discovers much more than he would have expected: the Gate of Hell. So summoning Trevor and Sypha, together they fight the horde of demons with the aim of closing the portal.

For the uninitiated Saint Germain is a time traveler, especially obsessed with Infinite corridor (of which we have spoken in other articles), a place suspended between the space-time in which it is possible to access other realities and other timelines. He appears once in the sixth episode of the third season of Castlevania, while during a dream Germain finds himself walking along the corridor in search of beloved woman, woman who discovers she is in a dimension made of watches and gears. As we have seen, the pretext of the dimensions and the timelines out of phase gave way to the producer and the writer of the series to insert many Easter Eggs. Like the one on JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, or the one on the X-Men Gateway.

The time traveler was having a good wind fresh air in a series where warriors like Trevor Belmont and Sypha were the masters, for this, and for many other reasons, fans hope for his return even in the fourth season of Castlevania, if it will ever be confirmed.

How did you find Saint Germain, did you like it or not? Let us know below in the comments.