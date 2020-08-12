New chapter of the scandal with the "Mercedes Rosa" in Formula 1: the sudden change of two teams in the heat of battle for sanctions

Share it:

From left to right: Zak Brown (McLaren), Szafnauer (Racing Point), Claire (Williams), Budkowski (Renault) and Binotto (Ferrari) – (Reuters)

After what Lawrence Stroll, owner of the british team Racing Point, issued a blunt statement in which He was very angry with the McLaren, Williams, Renault and Ferrari teams for "dragging his name through the mud" by announcing that they will appeal the sanction imposed by the FIA ​​on the Mercedes Rosa (15 points less for the builders and 400 thousand euros), were two of them who decided to back down.

This Wednesday the intention of the French (Renault) and Italians (Ferrari) to continue to the bottom, believing that the punishment was not according to what happened, while the other two teams backed down and everything points to their doing so for a curious reason.

The International Automobile Federation determined that the rear brake lines of Racing Point vehicles were the same as those of Mercedes in 2019: "Racing Point did not design the RBDs (rear ventilation ducts) used in their 2020 car and required, therefore the protest is well founded", the FIA ​​judges concluded at point 12 of the conclusions, in a document which ensures that Mercedes delivered those parts to Racing Point in January 2020.

Lawrence Stroll complained through a statement – REUTERS / Andrew Boyers / Pool

After being reprimanded at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix for not modifying these car parts, they were Renault and Ferrari who decided to go ahead with the appeal since they feel that the punishment imposed by the FIA ​​was insufficient.

"We have confirmed our intention to appeal against the decision of the stewards regarding Racing Point's brake lines", confirmed the French team, whose objective is to put an end to irregularities by 2021: “We will continue working with the FIA, and with all interested parties, to develop and implement a clear and applicable regulatory framework that ensures that all teams participating in the 2021 season develop their original aerodynamic concept themselves, ”they added.

He Prancing Horse, meanwhile, was decisive: "Please, take note that we have just confirmed our intention to appeal against the decision of the commissioners of document 4, presented on August 7 at 9:30 a.m., and document 41, presented on August 9 at 4:44 p.m. ”,

Williams' crew chief confirmed they were going to back down the appeal

McLaren and Williams, on the other hand, reversed their protests at the last minute. Rumors in motorsport quickly spiked and they recalled among suspicions that both teams would have closed an agreement with the powerful German team Mercedes to supply them with engines in the next season. The Silver Arrow is a unexpectedly involved in this conflict, since the accusation is that Racing Point (which receives the engine, suspension and other parts from Mercedes, something that is allowed by the regulations) copied the brake lines of Mercedes, something prohibited in this 2020.

“McLaren Racing has decided not to appeal the decisions of the FIA ​​stewards in connection with Renault's protests about Racing Point. The team welcomes the decisions and findings of the stewards in this case and the fact that the FIA ​​has demonstrated that violations of the rules will be investigated and punished.

"Also, McLaren is delighted that the FIA ​​clarifies sporting and technical regulations to protect Formula 1 as a sport in which teams are clearly defined as constructors and eliminates the possibility that the Formula 1 Championship includes cars that are, in effect, copies of other teams, ”they added in the statement.

Williams' crew chief, Claire also spoke to confirm that they will not go ahead with the appeals, understanding that the punishment was fair.: “We believe that the FIA's decision to seek a ban on extensive car copying from 2021 onwards addresses our most fundamental concern and reaffirms the role and responsibility of a manufacturer within the sport, which is central to the DNA of the sport. Formula 1 and Williams Core Beliefs and Principles ”.

Both Williams and McLaren had been two of those pointed out by Lawrence Stroll – owner of Racing Point – in his statement: “Beyond the clear fact that Racing Point complied with the technical regulations, I am appalled at the way in which Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal and in doing so tried to detract from our performances. They are dragging our name through the mud and I will not stand by or accept it ”. However, a few hours later, the picture suddenly changed.

