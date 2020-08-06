New chapter in the novel Barcelona and Lautaro Martínez: Bartomeu's explanation of the negotiations

Share it:

Lautaro Martinez is a priority at FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini

Just like football worldwide, the european transfer market It was greatly affected by the economic consequences caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the planet. When it comes to sports, up the most powerful institutions had to adjust their budgets to get ahead.

In that context, the plans or ideas that had been proposed for the transfer period had to be postponed. This is the case of Barcelona, ​​who had negotiations on track with Inter to take over the services of Lautaro Martínez for the 2020-21 season.

However, the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, confirmed that so far the talks are stoppeds and that the entity only has its eyes on the next meeting of its team against Nápoli for the Champions League.

Barcelona will face Nápoli on the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League

"We will talk to Inter after the Champions League", assured the top manager of the club to BeIN Sports and added: "The issue is absolutely stopped, now we are pending international parties."

In the same vein, and after rumors about the offers they received from promising footballers Pedri and Trincao, who will join the squad from September, he remarked that none are for sale, like Araujo, Riqui Puig or Ansu Fati: "We are creating a new generation."

Faced with the doubts that were generated with the renewal of Ter Stegen, who ended his contract in June 2022 and his future faltered for a moment, he revealed that, “with the current situation, he has asked to speak to be calmer, but his future is passing yes or yes for Barça. When the COVID-19 is over, we will talk to him about the renovation. ”

Ter Stegen contract renewal is a priority – REUTERS / Albert Gea

In dialogue with the sports television channel, he also explained what happened to the Brazilian Arthur: "He received a good offer from Juventus and Barça could not arrive. Then, an agreement was reached (to four bands) because Juve's offer for him was good and Barça couldn't say no. "

Finally, he confirmed that FC Barcelona opened a disciplinary file for him after learning that the footballer declared himself in absentia by staying in his country and not rejoining the squad. "We did not like anything and we think it is not good for his teammates because the team needed him"he sentenced.

