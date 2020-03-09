Entertainment

New catch for Ash: How did Pokémon fans react?

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
In order to become a trainer with all the trimmings, you need to deal and catch the best pokémon on the square. After traveling to many regions, Ash Ketchum he knows it well. In fact, at each new trip he decides to leave with only Pikachu at his side in order to rebuild his team of pocket creatures.

During the new Pokémon series, Ash and his new partner Go decided to undertake a different journey than usual, retracing some paths already seen in previous seasons. This led him therefore to capture creatures from the regions already visited without concentrating exclusively on the region of Galar. And one of the last pokémon caught is Gengar.

The ghost type is one of the most loved of the first generation and has given Ash many headaches over the past episodes of Pokémon. The ten-year-old coach is, however, in the end, managed to catch it and put him on his team, and fans seem to have responded positively to this addition. In fact, at the bottom you can see some of the many tweets that revolve around the episode of Pokémon recently broadcast.

What do you think of the new element of the Ash team and will he be able to establish himself in the Galar region with this brand new team?

