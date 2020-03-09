New catch for Ash: How did Pokémon fans react?

In order to become a trainer with all the trimmings, you need to deal and catch the best pokémon on the square. After traveling to many regions, Ash Ketchum he knows it well. In fact, at each new trip he decides to leave with only Pikachu at his side in order to rebuild his team of pocket creatures.
During the new Pokémon series, Ash and his new partner Go decided to undertake a different journey than usual, retracing some paths already seen in previous seasons. This led him therefore to capture creatures from the regions already visited without concentrating exclusively on the region of Galar. And one of the last pokémon caught is Gengar.
The ghost type is one of the most loved of the first generation and has given Ash many headaches over the past episodes of Pokémon. The ten-year-old coach is, however, in the end, managed to catch it and put him on his team, and fans seem to have responded positively to this addition. In fact, at the bottom you can see some of the many tweets that revolve around the episode of Pokémon recently broadcast.
What do you think of the new element of the Ash team and will he be able to establish himself in the Galar region with this brand new team?
Ash caught a Gengar! First Dragonite and now Gengar! I'm proud of him! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/jHM83DcRER
– 🌟✨🌟 Tommo the Cabbit 🌟✨🌟 (@TommoTheCabbit) March 8, 2020
What I love most about this current series of the anime is how in ANY other series Ash just catching a fully evolved Dragonite or Gengar would come off as cheap or Gary Stu like, but here with 20 years of character development being utilized, he's properly earning them. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/EuYqmDokcT
– The Silver League (@TheSLNOfficial) March 8, 2020
Why is this the cutest gengar I've ever seen he looks like he's waiting for his mom to pick him up from school https://t.co/oBjMqKDlEh
– Sleepy (@SleepyBakes) March 8, 2020
Is it bad that I'm now interested in watching the anime solely because Ash caught a Gengar?
… I'm now finding that I don't really care! ASH CAUGHT IN GENGAR !!!
HELL YEAH !!! pic.twitter.com/wr98SZ6tRg
– The Green Scorpion (@ GreenScorpion64) March 8, 2020
Today's new #anipoke episode was better than I expected, and finally, Satoshi officially caught his first Ghost type Pokemon, Gengar! It might also be his second shiny Pokemon, every other Gengar has a darker body. We learned
about Gengar's past, too.
10/10 episode. pic.twitter.com/f55sKDhakW
– Tyler (@AetherTyler) March 8, 2020
Ash caught in Gengar. His Sword / Shield team is looking STACKED #anipoke pic.twitter.com/dGXYPwwelV
– ChikoritaCheezits (Local Kid Icarus Trash) (@ChikoritaCheez) March 8, 2020
Gengar lurks like a guardian angel #anipoke pic.twitter.com/tD3GCHv0PS
– 108 Kitties (キ テ ィ) 🌈 (@ 108Kitties) March 8, 2020
Welcome to the Gengar team! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/3A0mqEMCgz
– ケ ビ フ ィ ン / K and v f i n (@KGPrestige) March 8, 2020
