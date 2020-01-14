 New Bloodshot trailer

Share it:

We keep talking about trailers because Sony Pictures Entertainment and Valiant Comics have already released the new trailer of "Bloodshot" that yesterday was progressing, and as expected, now we have a glimpse in conditions to the special effects of the film and some of its surprises. This advance of the adaptation of the comics starring Vin Diesel also reveals that not only will we have Bloodshot as a “superhero”, but we will see a group of superheroes as a result of receiving technological improvements.

The trailer leaves us a lot of action sequences that advances that we are facing an action movie in the purest Vin Diesel style. The film opens in the United States and Spain on March 13.

Trailer in English