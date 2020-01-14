General News

 New Bloodshot trailer

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of the second trailer of Bloodshot (2020)

We keep talking about trailers because Sony Pictures Entertainment and Valiant Comics have already released the new trailer of "Bloodshot" that yesterday was progressing, and as expected, now we have a glimpse in conditions to the special effects of the film and some of its surprises. This advance of the adaptation of the comics starring Vin Diesel also reveals that not only will we have Bloodshot as a “superhero”, but we will see a group of superheroes as a result of receiving technological improvements.

The trailer leaves us a lot of action sequences that advances that we are facing an action movie in the purest Vin Diesel style. The film opens in the United States and Spain on March 13.

Trailer in English

Based on the best-selling comics, with Vin Diesel in the role of Ray Garrison, a soldier recently fallen in combat and brought back to life by the RST corporation as the super human Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins and an unstoppable force, more powerful than ever and capable of self healing instantly. But in order to control his body, the company has taken control of his mind and his memories. Ray no longer knows what is real and what is not – but his mission will be to find out.

