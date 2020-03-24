General News

 New Black Widow promotional arts

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Black Widow (2020) Promotional Art by Matt Taylor

This pause in which almost all the sectors of activity are, has had a full impact on the promotion of the films, and we are seeing how, for example, the entire UCM has stopped dead. Even the little promotional material that came from "Black Widow" It has been reduced less after confirming its delay indefinitely.

However, from time to time a promotional item arrives, such as the merchandising arts of the film that we bring and the artist has shared on his Instagram Matt Taylor, which, as he himself admits, is inspired by the Andy Park costumes. The images show Natasha Romanoff wearing her black and white suits, as well as the mysterious villain. Taskmaster in a fairly familiar pose. Very general images, which do not reveal much more than we already know.

For now, all we have to do is wait to see when this situation calms down, normality returns, and we can enjoy the first Phase Four movie from Marvel Studios in the cinema.

Black Widow (2020) Promotional Art by Matt Taylor

Black Widow (2020) Promotional Art by Matt Taylor

Black Widow (2020) Promotional Art by Matt Taylor

