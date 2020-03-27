New astounding record for ONE PIECE: updated world copy data

Share it:

Everyone knows that ONE PIECE is the record manga. Its tankobons are among the best sellers for a series and already several years ago they had broken through 300 million. Over time, these numbers have swelled even more, with new data released by the Shueisha publishing house in recent days.

On the occasion of the release of tankobon number 96 of ONE PIECE, Shueisha did not miss the opportunity to communicate the amazing figure to which the manga has arrived. With a promotional band wrapped around the book's dust jacket, it has been confirmed that ONE PIECE has exceeded 470 million copies worldwide.

At the bottom you can see the tweet that confirms it with the image of the volume in question, where the iconic figure is highlighted. Considering that Eiichiro Oda plans to close ONE PIECE within five years, easily the work will break through the 500 million wall copies that would risk putting him at the top of the best-selling manga for decades, if not more.

ONE PIECE is a manga written and designed by Eiichiro Oda, mangaka who began preparing the publication of his work in the second half of the 90s with Romance Dawn. Only in 1997 did serialization start on Weekly Shonen Jump which immediately decreed an immense popularity for the young mangaka.