New artwork from Castlevania's Netflix series revealed

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The third season of Castlevania it is getting a good success with the public, so much so that it is one of the most viewed programs on the Netflix streaming platform. One of the artists working on the series shared some artwork he made.

Sylvain Sarrailh, this is the name of the artist in question, on his Twitter profile he shared these preparatory drawings for the first season of the series created by Warren Ellis and inspired by the videogames of Konami (especially in Castlevania 3 released on the old Nintendo at 8 bit), which you will find at the bottom of the news. If you have seen the first season of Castlevania you will undoubtedly recognize some of these environments. There is, for example, the inn where we see for the first time Trevor Belmont. On that occasion our hero was drunk and even started a fight with some commoners.

The series is having a good success, so much so that it is in the top ten of the most viewed programs on Netflix and, at this point, it seems quite sure that there will be a fourth season in the future. In our review, however, this third season of Castlevania did not convince us, resulting perhaps too diluted in the events and in transition compared to the others. Hopefully, in a possible fourth season, we can return to the levels of the first two. In the third season of Castlevania there is an X-Men Easter Egg.

