New anime for Netflix thanks to collaborations with CLAMP and leading producers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix does not sit on its laurels and continues its acquisition of licenses as important as the creation of completely new content to be presented to users of its platform. The streaming giant has recently added the films Ghibli to the catalog, but important collaborations with other leading names are about to arrive.

Netflix announced on Tuesday February 25 that it is creating one partnership with six Japanese creators so that we can expand the offer in the catalog. The streaming service has agreements with CLAMP, well-known group of authors who brought, among others, manga and anime of absolute importance such as Card Captor Sakura, X, Code Geass, Clover, Magic Knight Rayearth and Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE.

There is not only this group, but also many exceptionally talented manga and novelists: Shin Kibayashi (Shonen Kindaichi no Jikenbo), Yasuo Ohtagaki (Moonlight Mile, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt), the director and novelist Otsuichi (Goth, Calling You, Zoo, Stare), Tow Ubukata (Le Chevalier D'Eon, Mardock Scramble, Psycho-Pass 2, Psycho-Pass 3) and Mari Yamazaki (Thermae Romae, Olympia Kyklos).

All content that will be developed by Netflix in collaboration with these authors will be available worldwide in the future. In particular, the CLAMP have already prepared the character design of 20 characters who will make their debut in an unannounced project, while Kibayashi is working on a project whose script is being developed. While waiting to find out what news the platform will reserve, do not miss the titles that will debut on Netflix in March.