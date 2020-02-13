new animated Disney movie

Share it:

Disney has decided to go a step further in the diversity of its princesses and stories, and it seems that now it wants to look a little more towards the Asian continent. We will not only have in 2020 the live action version of 'Mulán', but a new animated film that responds to the name of 'Raya and the last dragon' and that will also transport us to ancient Asia, that era of legends, adventures … and dragons.

The long-rumored project was officially confirmed and announced in the Disney Expo D-23, where exclusive images and voice sharing were revealed. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the movie:

'Raya and the last dragon' Release date

The movie has a premiere date set on November 27, 2020, competing on the billboard with movies like 'Los Eternos' or' Godzilla vs. Kong '.

'Raya and the last dragon' Synopsis

'Raya and the last dragon' will be an epic epic based on the ancient Chinese culture, which will take us to the Asia of legends. Located in the imaginary land of Kumandra, place divided into several clans (Fang, Heart, Spine, Tailer and Fire), and at a time when dragons exist. But there are no dragons left in Kumandra. Only one. And the brave Raya will travel in search of that last dragon to return the balance to his land.

'Raya and the last dragon' Cast

The movie will feature the voice of Awkwafina, that will give life to the dragon Sisu, and Cassie Steele, who will give voice to Raya, the protagonist.

'Raya and the last dragon' Director

Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, responsible for 'Big Hero 6', will be the directors, with a script of Adele Lim, screenwriter of 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

'Raya and the last dragon' Poster

For now, we only have the 'Raya and the last dragon' logo and a poster commemorating the Chinese New Year.

'Raya and the last dragon' Trailer

There is no trailer for 'Raya and the last dragon'.

'Raya and the last dragon' Images

Disney has shared images of the film's art design: