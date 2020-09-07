New Amazon discounts: video games on offer, from Spider-Man to The Witcher 3

Share it:

Very last hours to take advantage of Amazon offers for September, with discounts that also involve the video games and consoles category. Below are the links to the individual offers, valid only for a limited period and while stocks last.

Among the video games on sale on Monday 7 September we find Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 (which today celebrates its second anniversary), Battlefield V by Electronic Arts, The Division 2 Limited Edition (Amazon.co.uk exclusive) and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Do not underestimate the possibility of acquistare la GOTY Edition di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (includes the game and the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions) for less than 20 euros, remember that all owners of the game will get the free update of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

