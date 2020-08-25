new amazing trailer for the Ridley Scott series with Travis Fimmel

Share it:

HBO Max released a new one on the net Raised By Wolves official trailer, the science fiction series created by Ridley Scott is coming to the streaming platform. The show will sign the director’s debut of Alien and Blade Runner on the small screen.

The video, which you can view on the page, offers a new look at the suggestive world created by Scott. This is the official synopsis that accompanies the video: “Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the thriving colony of humans threatens to be destroyed by religious differences, the androids understand that controlling human beliefs is a dangerous and difficult task.”

Named Mother and Father, the two androids are played respectively by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim. Among the protagonists we also find Winta McGrath, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hizzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and the star of Vikings Travis Fimmel.

Raised by Wolves debutterà on HBO Max on September 3rd, while at the moment we have no news on Italian distribution (which unless surprises will be entrusted to Sky). What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in the comments.

