New Adventures, trailers and interactive site present us the Netflix series

While waiting to see the Jurassic World Dominion velociraptors in action, fans of the saga can enjoy a new Netflix animation series set on Isla Nublar and the trailer returns to show us the fearsome dinosaurs hunting.

Sara consisting of eight episodes, produced by Frank Marshall, Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg. The plot stars a group of boys, forced to work together to survive during the dinosaur escape described in the first Jurassic World:

“Without the possibility of reaching the outside world, the young protagonists will go from being complete strangers to becoming friends, to being almost a family, united to survive the dinosaurs and uncover secrets so deep that they threaten the world itself“.

In the trailer we can find the typical settings of the series, and if initially the protagonists’ trip takes place under the banner of camping, we will soon see dinosaurs of all kinds take control, from velociraptors to pterodactyls. What adventure would it be without gigantic creatures ready to tear your head off?

The animation series seems to appeal mostly to a young audience and there will be ironic moments to ease the tension. To promote the production, an interactive site dedicated to New Adventures was also created, where it is possible explore the various locations present. Below you will also find the official poster.

We remind you that the series will arrive on September 18, 2020 on Netflix and to find out more, we refer you to the first trailer of Jurassic World New Adventures.