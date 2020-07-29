New Adventures, the animated series Netflix is ​​shown in the first trailer

Share it:

Jurassic World Dominion will contain a large number of dinosaurs, but apparently they have remained a bit aside for the new Netflix series of animation and subtitled "New Adventures", as can be seen from the official trailer.

It will be set in the same timeline of the first Jurassic World (2015) and will follow the events of a group of young boys confined on Isla Nublar. Their adventure will take place on the opposite side of the island from the events seen in the film, but also them will have to do with the terrifying dinosaur escape: to survive the many pitfalls they will have to learn to collaborate and trust each other.

The trailer shows us their exciting arrival on the field, but soon the young people find themselves running away from the most lethal species of dinosaurs now on the loose: we see them on board the gyros and a van, and of course the fierce T-Rex could not be missing.

The series was created with the collaboration of DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and promises to bring the Jurassic universe into the world of animation with a story that is palatable to everyone. What do you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Jurassic World: New Adventures will arrive on September 18 on Netflix and it could be the right series pending the third film chapter with Sam Neill.