New adventures, for the showrunner the ending is “100% canonical”

A few days ago it arrived on Netflix Jurassic World: New Adventures, a spin-off animated series of the famous dinosaur franchise, centered on a group of kids. There are many spectators who have already seen it all and who therefore have been able to notice, even in the end, the connections with live action films.

According to the showrunner Scott Kreamer, in fact, Jurassic World: New Adventures respects 100% the canon of Jurassic World. He also talked about it in a recent interview, but we advise you to stop reading here if you don’t want to spoiler.

The new series Netflix (original title Camp Cretaceous) takes place around the same time as Jurassic World, with Isla Nublar open to the public. When i dinosaurs they gain their freedom and the island is evacuated, in Jurassic World: New Adventures the six teenagers protagonists are unable to reach the boats and remain on the island.

“This is the idea of ​​the show, that when the UN quarantine is put in place, six kids they are left behind, and we can find out what happens to them “ Kreamer explained. “This is considered canon. […] Everything you see on the screen was approved da Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall e Steven Spielberg. So yeah, that’s totally in the canon. “

In the period between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom, the island is under the exclusive domain of the dinosaurs. If and when there will be a second season of Jurassic World: New Adventures, therefore, this is the scenario that the children will have to face.

If you haven’t already, you can check out our review of Jurassic World: New Adventures and all the Easter Eggs in the series.