New Adventures, Bryce Dallas Howard is excited about the Netflix series

As filming continues in the UK for Jurassic World: Dominion, a new animated series set in the world of the Universal franchise has landed on Netflix. The title is Jurassic World: New Adventures, and saga star Bryce Dallas Howard is thrilled.

“Colin Trevorrow has done something absolutely brilliant with Camp Creataceous: he manages to get you into the park and turn imagination into reality” wrote the actress on Instagram. “It conveys a sense of awe and excitement that we all love and seek as viewers. And for all parents of dinosaur-loving children, I’m thrilled to have this story to tell my family.”

After relaunching the franchise with the 2015 film, we remember him, Trevorrow is now directing Jurassic Word: Dominion in view of the theatrical release scheduled for June 2021. Meanwhile, the director has also made the short Battle at Big Rock set between the second and third chapter.

For more information, we refer you to our review of Jurassic World: New Adventures. Titled in the original “Camp Cretaceus”, the series is centered on a group of young people who, as complete strangers, will have to strengthen each other and collaborate to survive after the escape of the dinosaurs told in the first Jurassic World.