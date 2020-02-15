New accusation arises against rapper R. Kelly

Share it:

An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly revealed Friday in Chicago includes allegations of sexual abuse involving a new accuser, which adds to the growing legal challenges of the jailed singer in three states.

The 13-charge replacement charge adds no more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple charges of child movieography and is not substantially different from the original July indictment, which also had 13 charges.

What's new in the presentation is a reference to an accuser called "Minor 6". But the indictment no longer includes any reference to a "Minor 2", which means there are still a total of five alleged victims in the federal case of Chicago.

The accusation offers few details about the new accuser.

He says he met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when he would have been 14 or 15 years old. He says that Kelly participated in sexual contact or sexual acts around that time and several years before his 18th birthday.

In a tweet later on Friday, Kelly's lead attorney, Steve Greenberg, said: "We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free." He added the hashtag #notguilty.

Kelly, 53, will be prosecuted under the reworked indictment. That could happen on March 5, a date previously set for a state hearing. The trial date is still April 27, although it is likely to be postponed later this year.

It is not clear why Minor 2 no longer appears to be on the list of alleged victims of prosecutors.

Kelly faces several dozen charges of inappropriate sexual behavior at the state and federal levels in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to leading an organized crime plan to provide Kelly with girls.

The Grammy Award winner was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial in a federal jail in Chicago one block from the court where he attends the pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his case in New York by video.

Federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and paying potential witnesses at his 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted, to change their stories.

Kelly has denied sexually abusing anyone.

In December, he pleaded not guilty through a video to additional charges in New York that he planned to pay a false ID for an unidentified woman one day before marrying R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, at a ceremony secret in 1994.

The drama about Kelly's case included what authorities say was a fight in January between two girlfriends of the singer who lived at his home in the Trump Tower in Chicago. Joycelyn Savage, 24, pleaded not guilty to beating and kicking Azriel Clary, 22.