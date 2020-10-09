never have ratings so low for the series

After a very long wait, the season finale of The Walking Dead 10 aired in recent days but apparently this episode has not completely convinced the viewers of the AMC series.

The ratings turned out to be among the lowest ever for this production that has been going on for about a decade and the real-time evaluations have certainly not given better results. The sixteenth episode of The Walking Dead titled A Certain Doom was in fact only seen by 2.7 million viewers and obtained a rating of 0.87 in the age group ranging from 18 to 49, marking a low record compared to the already very negative result of 2.9 million viewers for an episode aired last March.

This terrible public feedback can depend on many factors, firstly, nowadays, people are used to watching TV series not necessarily at the time of their airing. Secondly, this is one of the longest running series of recent years and it now seems impossible that it will be able to win over new viewers. After months of waiting, only the most loyal audience tuned in for this episode. Many of the matched AMC Premiere streaming service instead got to see it in advance.

In short, not everything went as the producers hoped. It is certain that this episode of The Walking Dead has given us some welcome returns and, we will see how things evolve in the 6 extra episodes that will air early next year.