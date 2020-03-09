NetherRealm dates Spawn's arrival to Mortal Kombat 11

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The time has finally come to see one of the most anticipated guest characters in action Mortal Kombat 11Well, we already have Spawn's date and first trailer in the NetherRealm fighting game.

The creature created by the master of the comic, Todd McFarlane, demonstrates in this first video with several gameplay game that was born to fit the violent and bloody universe of Mortal Kombat.

The character proves to have within his reach an arsenal that few fighters have available. He is able to remove all kinds of weapons from his cape for close encounters and even some long-distance weapons. You can also use it as a shield and to plan. That is when you are not using other skills such as the ability to become invisible for a few seconds or the ability to skin your opponents alive.

Spawn will be available in Mortal Kombat 11 starting March 17 for those who have early access to the new character. The rest of the players will be able to get it from March 24, the day it is launched for everyone.

Spawn is the last character of the last Kombat Pack announced for Mortal Kombat 11, which also included Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, the Terminator T-800, Sindel and Joker. We do not know if the workforce will continue to grow this year with a new package of fighters or if this is the end.

A few days ago McFarlane announced an action figure based on this version of Spawn and of course manufactured by McFarlane Toys. It had 22 points of articulation and a height of about 18 centimeters. You can find more details here.

PSA: This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice. Any reference is purely coincidental.pic.twitter.com/ZVvwUhudyq – Ed Boon (@noobde) January 21, 2020

We do not know what will be the next step for the study specialized in fighting games, but last January we started talking about a possible Injustice 3 for this dialogue that Joker has in Mortal Kombat 11.