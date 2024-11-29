Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Float Stirs Controversy at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took an unexpected turn as Netflix’s new Wednesday Addams float became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Based on the popular 2022 Netflix series, the giant balloon left spectators puzzled and social media users in stitches.

Jenna Ortega’s character, known for her deadpan expression and gothic charm, was transformed into a towering inflatable that many claimed looked “more like Thursday than Wednesday.” The float, one of 22 new additions to this year’s parade, quickly became a target for online mockery.

Social Media Reaction

Twitter users didn’t hold back their criticism:

“I don’t know what day of the week that is, but it’s not Wednesday,” one user quipped.

“Not my Wednesday,” another chimed in.

“She isn’t in the mood for Thanksgiving… Halloween instead?” a third critic teased.

Some even compared the float to the popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” noting its eerie resemblance to the show’s iconic characters.

Parade Mishaps and Highlights

The Wednesday Addams float wasn’t the only talking point of the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Despite steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the usual festive attire, the event proceeded with trademark enthusiasm.

The parade featured:

17 giant, helium-filled character balloons

22 floats

15 novelty and heritage inflatables

11 marching bands

700 clowns

Ten performance groups

New additions included a Spider-Man balloon and a Minnie Mouse float, alongside Jennifer Hudson and Idina Menzel performances.

Wednesday’s Thanksgiving History

The choice to include Wednesday Addams in a Thanksgiving parade is ironic, given the character’s well-known disdain for the holiday. In the 1993 film “Addams Family Values,” Wednesday (then played by Christina Ricci) famously disrupted a Thanksgiving play to highlight historical injustices against Indigenous peoples.

This sentiment was carried into the Netflix series, where Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday works at a Pilgrim World tourist attraction and openly expresses her discontent with the holiday’s whitewashed history.

Looking Ahead

Despite the float’s mixed reception, fans of the series can look forward to more Wednesday Addams content. Season Two of the supernatural drama is slated for release in late 2025, and Ortega will reprise her lead role.

The first season of “Wednesday” was a critical success, garnering four Emmy nominations and winning for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series.

As the parade concluded and Santa Claus made his grand entrance, ushering in the holiday season, the Wednesday Addams float left a lasting impression – perhaps not the one Netflix had intended, but certainly one that got people talking.